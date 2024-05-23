✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters

Search
Click Here To Listen To Trust Radio Live
News

Ogun-Osun River Basin: Tinubu removes Wike’s ally after protests

  President Bola Tinubu has removed Chukwuemeka Woke as Managing Director (MD) of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA). Woke was Chief of Staff…

tinubu, wike
tinubu, wike

 

President Bola Tinubu has removed Chukwuemeka Woke as Managing Director (MD) of the Ogun-Osun River Basin Development Authority (OORBDA).

Woke was Chief of Staff to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, when he was governor of Rivers State.

Tinubu had appointed him as head of the authority on May 9, 2024.

However, the appointment was greeted with protests as some groups and individuals said it was against the principle of familiarity and regional representation.

In a statement on Wednesday, Ajuri Ngelale, presidential spokesman, announced that Woke had been replaced with Dr. Adedeji Ashiru.

Tinubu demands sub-regional action to boost intra-African trade

Zamfara lawmaker’s abducted daughters rescued after 17 months

Ngelale said Tinubu had moved Woke to the National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) as the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer.

The statement read: “Engr. Woke, besides being an engineer, is an environmental specialist and politician. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical/Petrochemical Engineering, and had served under the Environmental, Safety, and Operations Departments of the then Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).

“He was Chairman of Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State and Chief of Staff, Government House, Port Harcourt, for many years.

“Dr. Ashiru holds a Doctorate degree in Engineering from the Commonwealth University, UK, and has led a consortium of blue-chip companies, in addition to earning many stripes in his professional endeavour.

“The president expects the new Chief Executive Officers to deploy their competencies to these critical agencies for sustainable gains and turnaround, while maintaining utmost transparency in their operations.”

 

LEARN AFFILIATE MARKETING: Learn How to Make Money with Expertnaire Affiliate Marketing Using the Simple 3-Step Method Explained to earn $500-$1000 Per Month.
Click here to learn more.

AMAZON KDP PUBLISHING: Make $1000-$5000+ Monthly Selling Books On Amazon Even If You Are Not A Writer! Using Your Mobile Phone or Laptop.
Click here to learn more.

GHOSTWRITING SERVICES: Learn How to Make Money As a Ghostwriter $1000 or more monthly: Insider Tips to Get Started. Click here to learn more.
Click here to learn more.

SECRET OF EARNING IN CRYPTO: Discover the Secrets of Earning $100 - $2000 Every Week With Crypto & DeFi Jobs.
Click here to learn more.

More Stories