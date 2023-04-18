Ogun NNPP gov’ship candidate, chairman clash over alleged perjury

The Ogun State chapter of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) is enmeshed in a crisis over allegations of perjury levelled against its governorship…

The state chairman of the party, Sunday Oginni, said the party has discovered that its candidate deceived them as he hails from Ibadan, Oyo State, contrary to the position made before he was handed the party’s ticket.

The crisis escalated after a socio-democratic group, Yewa Young Frontliners, asked the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate the allegations of impersonation against Oguntoyinbo.

The group had written a petition to the security agencies, claiming that Oguntoyinbo falsely declared himself as an indigene of Ogun State, which it described as a violation of the law.

The group further claimed that it conducted an investigation that revealed Oguntoyinbo’s true origin as Oyo State, and that he had no right to claim Ogun State as his state of origin.

YYF Chairman, Adekunle Olatunji insisted that Oguntoyinbo committed perjury by lying under oath, saying he should be investigated and prosecuted.

When contacted, the NNPP state chairman in Ogun confirmed the allegation.

Oginni said the party has conducted background checks and discovered that the candidate the party presented for the 2023 governorship election in the state is not originally from the state, but from Oyo state.

He disclosed that the party has advised the candidate to go back to Oyo state and follow constitutional procedures if he wants to contest in the future.

On his part, Oguntoyinbo dismissed the allegation against him.

He said he hailed from both states, saying “I have repeatedly informed the media that my paternal lineage originates from Oyo State while my maternal lineage comes from Ilaro.

“It is natural to have a mother’s home if there is a father’s home. Therefore, I urge them to furnish me with additional information, and I intend to pursue legal action regarding this matter.”