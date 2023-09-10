Ogun govt destroys Gbenga Daniel’s wife’s N1bn plaza

Ogun State Government has reportedly commenced demolition of a 5-storey DATKEM plaza in Ijebu-Ode, owned by Yeye Olufunke Daniel, wife of former Governor, Senator Gbenga…

Our correspondent gathered that the demolition began around 3am on Sunday.

Clips and pictures showing destruction on the structure were circulated across social media platforms in the state, generating outrage and concerns among the residents and the political class.

However, a source described the incident as an act of vandalism allegedly carried out by some political thugs.

“This is more of a case of vandalisation by thugs with a police cover,” the source said.

It was gathered that those behind the act used ‘hand machines’ to carry out the destruction as against an excavator usually deployed in a demolition task.

But the Project Manager & Developer, Engr Olusegun Lawal, in a statement, described it as a demolition.

He also confirmed that the government issued a three days notice of demolition.

Lawal said, “not enough parking space, inadequate muster point and inadequate airspace” were the reasons adduced by the government.

The developer, however, insisted that “There are no single structural defects on the building and all relevant and necessary government approvals have been obtained.

“Reasons adduced by the Government are: 1. Not enough parking space (front of Building is Folagbade str.

Sided by two (2) undeveloped streets which is being prepared by the Developers to be tarred to support parking while the empty piece of land at the back is being negotiated for lease to complement car parking.

“2. Inadequate Muster Point: Muster point is any space outside the building where people can gather in case of fire or emergency. There is ample space around the building that can be used as Muster Point.

“3. Inadequate Airspace. This is a new one. But there is enough airspace as there is no single adjoining building around the 4 sides of the building. There is also no concrete fence but only metal grills to ensure proper airflow.

It must be noted that there are other buildings with the vicinity that does not even come close in terms of compliance on safety matters.

“All these information are known by the relevant personnel of Government in ongoing discussions. 4. Notice of demolition by government: 3 days

“5. Demolition started 3am Sunday 10 September, 2023 and it is ongoing as we prepare this preliminary report. Building cost is around N1b.”

He said the N1billion worth plaza is due for commissioning by September ending.

According to him, the third floor of the building houses the Ogun East Senatorial Office of the former governor.

Daniel, popularly known as OGD, has personally visited the scene.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Lekan Adeniran, said the government would soon issue a statement regarding the incident.

