Ogun gov’ship: Tribunal concludes pre-hearing, Adebutu opens case July 5

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, Ogun State, on Thursday concluded pre-hearing session and fixed July 5 for the commencement of hearing of the petition filed by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ladi Adebutu.

Adebutu is challenging the election of Governor Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing alleged over voting, gross misconducts, corrupt practices and non-compliance with the electoral act.

At the conclusion of the pre-hearing sections on Thursday, the tribunal announced July 4 as the day to tender all documents and papers that were not objected to by either the petitioners or the respondents.

The tribunal also said the hearing and the calling of witnesses would start on July 5, 2023.

“Documents that are unopposed will be tendered and admitted from the bar on July 4, while the trial and calling of witnesses commence on July 5,” the Chairman of the tribunal, Hamidu Kunaza, said.

Earlier, the tribunal had dismissed an application by Adebutu challenging a claim by Abiodun that he engaged in vote buying during the election.

Abiodun had in his responses to Adebutu’s petition accused him of vote buying during the March 18 election.

Adebutu, in his application asked the tribunal to strike out the paragraphs containing the claims that he bought votes during the election.

But, the tribunal said Abiodun, being a respondent, had enough space to respond the way he deemed fit.

