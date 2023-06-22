Harrysong assures spouse of getting second wife in birthday post

While celebrating his wife’s birthday, popular Nigerian singer, Harrison Okori fondly known as Harrysong, mentioned that he would still get another spouse despite describing his…

While celebrating his wife’s birthday, popular Nigerian singer, Harrison Okori fondly known as Harrysong, mentioned that he would still get another spouse despite describing his wife as “Sweet woman, my love.”

While sharing a picture of his wife, Alexer Perez Gopa, on his verified Instagram page on Wednesday, the Reggae and Blues singer wrote, “Today is my wife’s birthday. God woman. Sweet woman, my love. But I go still marry second wife sha.”(sic)

Harrysong and his babymama, Perez traditionally tied the knot on March 27, 2022, at a star-studded event in Warri, Delta State.

During his early days, Harrysong was born as the only child to Ijaw parents in Warri, Delta State. After the death of his mother, a strained relationship between him and his step-mother led to his drop-out from school and his involvement with music grew after moving to Port Harcourt.

As a singer, songwriter and instrumentalist he rose to fame after his tribute song to the late South African president, Nelson Mandela, and won the “Most Downloaded Callertune Award” at The Headies 2013.

Although Harrysong was born in Warri, Delta State, he moved to Lagos in 2007 after spending some of his early life in Port Harcourt. Before signing with QuestionMark Entertainment, Harrysong used to perform at nightclubs until he met Kcee who introduced him to top music personalities. In 2014, Harrysong was nominated in the “Best Pop/R&B Artist of the Year” category at the 2014 Nigeria Entertainment Awards after the release of his chart-topping song “Beta Pikin”.

