Ogun flays student’s killing, orders investigation

Ogun State government has assured students of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun that those responsible for the killing...

Ogun State government has assured students of Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijagun that those responsible for the killing of a 300-level student of the institution will not go unpunished.

The government, in a statement issued on Sunday and signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Strategy, Waheed Adesina, condemned the dastardly act, while disclosing that the police have been instructed to invite all concerned, including the Baale of Imaweje village where the incident took place and unravel the immediate and remote causes of the death of the student.

The state government condemned the killing of the student, saying it was one death too many.

It said no one has the right to take law into their own hands, assuring that every action necessary would be taken to punish all those involved.

The government appealed to the students of the institution to remain peaceful and law abiding, while waiting for the outcome of the police investigation

It assured that such incidents will not be allowed to happen again anywhere in the state.

Some students of the university allegedly set four houses, including that of the Baale of Imaweje, the host community ablaze last week, following the death of the student, whose name has not been disclosed.

The student’s action was said to be in retaliation for the death of their fellow student, who was allegedly beaten to death on the allegation that he was a cultist.

Nigerians can now earn US Dollars by acquiring premium domain names, most clients earn about $7,000 to $10,000, all paid in US Dollars. Click here to learn how to start.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...