Ogun ex-LG Chairman regains freedom after two days in prison

Former chairman of Ijebu East Local Government in Ogun State, Wale Adedayo, has regained freedom from the Ibara Correctional Centre in Abeokuta, barely about two days after his remand in the facility.

The Police Command in the state had Tuesday arraigned Adedayo, before a Magistrate’s Court sitting in Abeokuta, the state capital, on a two-count charge.

The charge followed a petition written against Adedayo by the state government.

Adedayo had accused Governor Dapo Abiodun of diverting statutory Federal allocations of all the 20 LGs in the state.

He also petitioned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), seeking Abiodun’s probe on the allegations.

Adedayo was later suspended by the seven councillors from the LG following allegations against the governor, and also held and grilled for three days by the Department of State Security (DSS), Ogun Command, in Abeokuta.

He was impeached on September 14 by five out eleven Councillors in the LG.

When arraigned on Tuesday, he pleaded not guilty to the two-count charge.

The two-count charge read “That you Hon. Wale Adedayo ‘m’ on the 27th August 2023 at Abeokuta in the Abeokuta Magisterial District did unlawfully publish circular to the public, a letter addressed to the former Governor of Ogun State and Elder Stateman, Aremo Olusegun Osoba ‘m’ in which you accused the present Governor of Ogun State: Prince Dapo Abiodun ‘m’ of hijacking Local Government funds which you knew was false allegation and likely to cause fear and alarm to the public or to disturb the public peace, knowing or having reason to believe that such statement is a rumour and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 59(1) of Criminal Code laws of Ogun State, 2006.

“That you Hon. Wale Adedayo ‘m’ on the same date and place in the aforesaid Magisterial District did unlawfully publish circular to the public, a letter addressed to the former Governor of Ogun State and Elder Stateman, Aremo Olusegun Osoba ‘m’ in which you accused the present Governor of Ogun State; Prince Dapo Abiodun ‘m’ of hijacking Local Government funds (ten percent (10%) of the State Internally Generated Revenue which the Constitution stipulate should go to the Local Government(s) since May, 2019 which you knew was a false allegation and likely to injure the reputation of the Governor by exposing him to hatred, contempt or ridicule or to damage him in discharge of his office and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 375 of Criminal Code laws of Ogun State, 2006.”

In his ruling, Magistrate A.K Araba admitted him to bail with the sum of N2million and two ‘responsible and reliable sureties’ in like sum.

Araba said the sureties must be resident within the jurisdiction of court and must posses landed property with tax clearance.

The Magistrate, however, ordered his remand at Ibara Correctional facility, Abeokuta, pending perfection of the bail conditions.

Adedayo was taken to the Correctional facility after he failed to meet the bail conditions.

He, however, left the facility on Thursday afternoon upon perfecting the bail conditions.

“Olodumare is faithful. He has never failed. And He will never fail. Despite the schemings, despite the deliberate efforts, Omo Olofin Ogbolu is out. We’ll not relent. We’ll not step back,” Adedayo posted on his Facebook page while announcing his freedom.

Adedayo is expected in Court on October 20, 2023 for trial commencement.

