Ogazi faction protests as Balarabe names principal officers of Nasarawa assembly

The factional Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi, yesterday convened an emergency sitting of the house where he swore in principal officers to run its affairs.

He explained that the names of the principal officers were selected after due consultations with the State Working Committee of All Progressives Congress (APC) and other relevant stakeholders in the state.

Daily Trust reports that Mr Daniel Ogah-Ogazi-led faction of the assembly had on Wednesday held its plenary where it suspended the 10 members loyal to the Ibrahim Balarabe Abdullahi-led group indefinitely.

Following the crisis that engulfed the assembly sequel to the emergence of two speakers, the Nasarawa State Police Command had sealed the premises to forestall any breakdown of law and order.

But our correspondent reports that the police had opened the assembly complex yesterday for the Balarabe-led faction amid protest by the Ogazi-led faction.

Addressing the house, Balarabe said, “Honourable members, the principal officers were selected after our meeting and due consultations with the State Working Committee of our great party, APC, and other relevant stakeholders in the state.

He said Hon. Mohammed Adamu Omadefu (APC- Keana) is the Majority Leader while Hon. Danladi Jatau (APC- Kokona West) is the Deputy Majority Leader.

Similarly, Hon. Larry Ven Bawa (APC- Akwanga North) is the Chief Whip of the House while Hon. Suleiman Yakubu Azara (APC- Awe South) is the Deputy Chief Whip of the House.

He said, “The minority caucus in the house sent the list of their minority principal positions as Hon. Musa Ibrahim Abubakar (NNPP- Doma South) as Minority Leader and Hon. Musa Saidu Gude (SDP- Uke/ Karshi) as Deputy Minority Leader. Hon. Solomon Akwashiki (SDP- Lafia Central) is the Minority Whip.”

Balarabe also inaugurated the only female legislator of the house, Hon. Hajara Danyaro (APC- Nasarawa Central) and called on her to uphold the oath of office and allegiance.

They also approved the appointment of 20 special advisers for Governor Abdullahi Sule.

