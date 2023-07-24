Offensive Video: MURIC knocks Davido, asks DSS To Invite him

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to invite popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, known as Davido and…

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to invite popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, known as Davido and Logos Olori over their controversial video, which many Muslims criticised for portraying Islam in bad light.

The call was made by MURIC founder and Executive Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Davido and Logos Olori, whose name is Olamilekan Emeka Taiwo were heavily criticised at the weekend following the release of video music of ‘Jaye Lo’ on the internet.

In the video, Logos Olori and others were seen praying on the mat before they started singing and dancing, as he sat on top of the loudspeaker mounted on what looked mosque building.

Reacting on Monday, Akintola said, “We alert men of the Department of State Services to invite both men for questioning to explain why they chose to produce and promote a musical video capable of igniting anarchy in Nigeria.

“In the same vein, we invite the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) and the National Film And Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to immediately ban the insensitive musical video captioned ‘Jaye Lo’ by Logos Olori.”

He further said, “MURIC objects to the lame excuse often given by Nigerian agencies charged with moderation responsibilities who claim that separate petitions should be addressed to them by complainants before they can take action. It does not work that way in saner climes. Nigerian agencies must be proactive.

“They must spring to action from the moment attention is drawn to an infraction capable of causing a breach of the peace so long as the authors of the infringement have been identified and whether or not the information contained an appeal to the monitoring agency or agencies. The agencies are, essentially, an integral part of the general public. They should therefore act without being prompted.”

