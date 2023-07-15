Odumodublvck, tweeps react as Arsenal use artiste’s song to announce Declan Rice signing

Fast-rising Nigerian music star and Headies award nominee, Odumodublvck, is currently in an ecstatic mood as English Premier League giants, Arsenal, used one of his…

Announcing the arrival of the football star via Twitter, Arsenal shared a video of the 24-year-old displaying his football skills with Odumodublvck’s song ‘Declan Rice’ playing in the background with the caption; “A new chapter begins.”

In a series of tweets, Odumodublvck wrote, “Massive. Abj stand up. Declan Rice. Thank you to everyone who pushed the club to use the tune.

“You might think you did not have any impact on this, but I really do feel that you guys did. The pressure was werser by the day. God bless you all. I am so grateful,” (sic)

Moreso, users of the microblogging site, Twitter have also taken to their account to speak on the issue. For instance, the Twitter user, @IgboHistoFacts wrote that it was a great moment for easterners. The tweet read, “A Big History Day for Odumodu! Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodu, will forever be remembered in history as Arsenal FC today announced Declan Rice with his track. He’s the first African artist to achieve such a feat.”

A Big History Day for Odumodu! Tochukwu Ojogwu, popularly known as Odumodu, will forever be remembered in history as Arsenal FC today announced Declan Rice with his track. He’s the first African artist to achieve such a feat. Let’s Retweet to celebrate Odumodu! pic.twitter.com/UFFt3FXEUd — IGBO History & Facts (@IgboHistoFacts) July 15, 2023

Another Twitter user @abazwhyllzz posted, “Arsenal FC using Odumodu blck’s Declan Rice to announce Declan Rice is everything.”(sic)

Arsenal FC using Odumodu blck’s Declan Rice to announce Declan Rice is everything 😭🇳🇬❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/QqQU85Q9yD — 𝔸b𝕒𝕫𝕫 (@abazwhyllzz) July 15, 2023

Also, @Osi_Suave tweeted, “Happy for Odumodu. That Arsenal cosign is huge. In this life just do your thing, forget about what twitter people think. This is a prime example of time and chance.”

Happy for odumodu. That Arsenal cosign is huge. In this life just do your thing, forget about what twitter people think This is a prime example of time and chance. — Osi (@Osi_Suave) July 15, 2023

