Disregard calls for Nnamdi Kanu’s release, Northern groups tell FG

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has called on the federal government to disregard the renewed calls for the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The CNG in a statement by Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, its spokesman, said this became necessary following renewed attacks in the South East and the return of the Sit-at-home order.

“CNG has carefully watched and studied the events and actions being perpetrated against the Nigerian state, against Nigerians collectively, and against northerners in particular, with considerable restraint and maturity.”

“Of late however, with the brutal enforcement of a week-long illegal stay-at-home order that mostly affects other Nigerians living as minorities in Southeastern communities, and the renewed resolve by Igbo leaders and elders to secure the unconditional release of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu, matters have reached a point whereby silence has become complicity and inaction no longer an option,” the statement read.

It added that the resurgence of agitations and disturbances that have been ongoing ceaselessly since the inception of the current administration of President Tinubu, are aimed at discrediting the government after having failed in the bid to stop its emergence by giving it a meagre seven percent of the total votes cast in the entire South-East.

The northern groups added, “The Federal authorities must resist the Igbo campaign of blackmail using Kanu’s release as a precondition for sustainable peace in the land, and to remain resolute in seeing through his prosecution along with his sponsors, backers and collaborators for the heinous crimes against the Nigerian state and innocent Nigerian citizens, so as not to set the wrong precedent of regional leaders interfering with the course of justice.”

