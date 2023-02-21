Senator Adeyemi joins Kogi gov’ship race after losing senatorial ticket

Senator Smart Adeyemi, who represents Kogi West at the Senate, has declared to contest the November 2023 Kogi State gubernatorial election on the platform of…

Senator Smart Adeyemi, who represents Kogi West at the Senate, has declared to contest the November 2023 Kogi State gubernatorial election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawmaker had contested the APC senatorial ticket for Kogi West senatorial district but lost to Sunday Karimi.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday in Abuja after picking the APC nomination form for Kogi governorship election, Senator Adeyemi said for fairness and equity, Kogi West should be allowed to produce the next governor of the state since the two other zones, Kogi East and Kogi Central, had occupied the position at different times.

He said among the aspirants that had obtained the party’s forms, he is the most qualified in terms of exposure and wherewithal of turning things around for the better in the state.

“I challenge other aspirants to public debate where they should tell Kogites and by extension Nigerians, what they have done for the people of Kogi State in the past and what they want to do now.

“As for me, the proofs of such are visible in various communities across the three senatorial districts like road construction, sinking of boreholes, provision of hospital beds and other health facilities.

“My vision for Kogi State is development-driven transformation being a state enormously endowed with solid minerals.

“Kogi State alone has 32 out of the 37 mineral resources in the country, which are going to be galvanised for wealth creation and development in the state if I’m elected as governor,” he said.