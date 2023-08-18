Obaseki, Shuaibu have dumped governance for personal feud — LP aspirant

A governorship aspirant for the Edo State 2024 governorship election on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), Hon. Lucky Ehis Obiyan, has berated Governor…

A governorship aspirant for the Edo State 2024 governorship election on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), Hon. Lucky Ehis Obiyan, has berated Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, for allegedly abandoning governance for personal feud.

He said this yesterday in Abuja at the LP national secretariat, during his official declaration to run for Edo State governorship election.

He said that Edo State in the last eight years has been pushed into a situation where draconian and anti-people policies were dished out on a daily basis at the expense of peoples’ resources.

“We won’t show such rascality and abandon the state. We will transform the state into a modernised city across the LG by making LP not just attractive but make the state a citadel of excellence,” Obiyan said.

Noting that Edo had been grappling with economic and infrastructural deficit and reduced to emperor kind of leadership, Obinya promised to slash fees for tertiary education by 50 per cent if elected governor.

Speaking, the national chairman of the LP, Barrister Julius Abure, commended the court for nullifying his suspension by his ward exco and affirming him as the authentic chairman of the party.

