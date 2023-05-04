Obaseki sacks over 200 aides

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has sacked over 200 aides, including commissioners. A statement by the Special Adviser, Media Projects to the Governor,…

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has sacked over 200 aides, including commissioners.

A statement by the Special Adviser, Media Projects to the Governor, Crusoe Osagie, said the termination of appointments, which took immediate effect, affected all Special Assistants (SAs) and Senior Special Assistants (SSAs).

The state’s cabinet was dissolved during the weekly executive council meeting on Wednesday.

The governor however expressed appreciation to members of the council for their service to the government and people of the State.