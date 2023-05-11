Obaseki orders raid on Okomu forest, park to flush out criminals

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has ordered a security raid on Okomu Forest and Okomu National Park to flush out criminal elements within…

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has ordered a security raid on Okomu Forest and Okomu National Park to flush out criminal elements within 90 days.

Obaseki gave the approval during a meeting with the members of the African Nature Investors (ANI) Foundation; the Commissioner of Police (CP), National Reserve, Okomu; the Deputy CP and other stakeholders in Benin.

Obaseki said, “I have just given approval for a special operation to security agencies to go and flush out all criminal gangs from the Okomu Forest and the Okomu National Park. This is going to be a night and day exercise.

“This is critical because the rate at which indiscriminate logging is being undertaken in that park; the cost to our environment cannot be quantified. This is an issue that is of great concern to the people and government of Edo State.”

On his part, the Director of ANI, Brigadier General Olajide Leyele (Rtd), said 35 rangers had been trained and equipped to ensure that criminals operating in the Okomu National Park and the Okomu Forest were dislodged.