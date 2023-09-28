Obaseki confident of victory as Insurance battle RS Berkane

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has expressed confidence of victory, as Bendel Insurance FC tackle their hosts, Morocco’s Renaissance De Sportive Berkane, in…

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has expressed confidence of victory, as Bendel Insurance FC tackle their hosts, Morocco’s Renaissance De Sportive Berkane, in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup second Preliminary Round match.

Insurance who are Federation Cup holders were forced to a 2-2 draw by RS Berkane at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on September 16 and are now in Morocco to fight for a spot in the group stage.

Obaseki, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Andrew Okungbowa, urged the team to go for broke, as he noted that the Edo people are behind them, praying for their victory and safe return to Benin City.

“As you file out tomorrow (today) to take on your opponents, I, on behalf of the Edo State government and the entire people of the State, urge you to go for victory. You have the talent and means to win,” said Obaseki.

Obaseki also assured the team of the support of Nigerians living in Morocco as the State Government and the club management are working with the Nigeria officials in the country to mobilise support for the team.

On his part, Coach Monday Odigie, said his boys are prepared and the team is confident of defending their pride and dignity.

Insurance arrived at the venue of the match on Monday to finalise preparations for the win-or-bust encounter.

