Obasanjo, Sultan, others congratulate Iwuanyanwu on Ohanaeze presidency

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, have felicitated Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu on his ascension as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide.

In his message, Obasanjo described Iwuanyanwu’s emergence as well deserved, adding that by his past record of excellent leadership, loyalty and patriotism, he had no doubt that he would lead Ndigbo to a new horizon.

He advised him not to only look inwards but outwards for the peace and unity of Nigeria.

The Sultan, in his own message, said Iwuanyanwu had been a bridge builder and he hoped that he would use his new position to ensure that the Igbo work relentlessly for the peace, unity and progress of Nigeria.

He pledged the support of the Sultanate in all efforts to ensure the peaceful coexistence of all Nigerians.

The South East Governors Forum through their leader and governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi, also congratulated Iwuanyanwu on his ascension.

The forum said Iwuanyanwu’s pedigree, father figure and unblemished character, not only portended the best for Ndigbo but a bright future indeed.

In its own message, the Northern Elders Forum expressed the hope that the new leadership would mark a significant improvement in elite cohesion and national consensus that should see the country through the difficult stages it is passing through presently.

In a statement by the director of publicity and advocacy of the forum, Dr Hakeem Baba- Ahmed, NEF charged the new President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to improve on the engagements between the North and the East on a variety of key national issues.

The Chief Executive of Oranto Petroleum Limited, Prince Arthur Eze, expressed confidence that his leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo would benefit Igboland and Nigeria.