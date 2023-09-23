Obasanjo prostrated before me, says estranged wife

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s estranged wife, Taiwo, has criticised him for being a wicked husband when they were together, describing how he allegedly prostrated before…

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s estranged wife, Taiwo, has criticised him for being a wicked husband when they were together, describing how he allegedly prostrated before her.

Taiwo said this in reaction to Obasanjo’s recent statement that she suffered from mental illness and she was neither his wife nor a member of his family.

Both have engaged in verbal assaults following the woman’s apology to the Yoruba Obas in Oyo State over the ex-president’s statement ordering the monarchs to stand and sit over their alleged refusal to greet him during the commissioning of a project.

Obasanjo was a guest of honour at Governor Seyi Makinde at a project commissioning in the Iseyin area of the state, where he tongue-lashed traditional rulers for their failure to stand and greet him.

The woman, however, apologised on behalf of the former leader for his action, as he received a barrage of backlash for what many described as the “desecration of Yoruba traditional institutions,” but the Obasanjo disowned her.

However, the wife of the former president, in a statement lashed out at Obasanjo, describing him as the “greatest impostor of all time, the liar, the cheat, and the deceiver”.

“Once Daddy Obasanjo sees you as his perceived enemy who will not dance to his tune 100% he will go all out to destroy you. He would do all within his highly toxic evil network to destroy whoever offers a word of respectful caution to him,” Taiwo said.

“Since you left Dodan Barracks, you have been fighting all Presidents who came after you, seeing, talking, addressing them as no good. You have rubbished, abused, insulted, criticized, humiliated, fought, ridiculed every President who came to power.

“Are you the only ex-President we have in Nigeria? All our former Presidents, General Babangida, General Abdulsalami, General Yakubu Gowon, Dr Goodluck Jonathan etc. They do not fight their children or wives nor ridicule people here and there in our nation. All our former Presidents in Nigeria comport themselves with dignity, they don’t fight nor rubbish every successive President we have like you do.

“With all God has done for you, you are still very bitter and sadistic. Have you forgotten you loved me so much, you even cried when l left you? Do you remember you sometimes prostrated for me in the bedroom to calm me down when l got angry with your misdeeds? Do you remember, you made me promise that l would never leave you and l must not go from the marriage because of your fault, that l must stay with you forever and be praying for you?

“I repeat again with all respect to you sir that you are the impostor, who like Satan is masquerading as a solution to problems which you have created for us in Nigeria and Africa. The only leaders you couldn’t cage or render impotent in Africa are the current Presidents of Nigeria, Tinubu, and that of Rwanda, Paul Kagame.”

Taiwo further described Obasanjo as the “real problem, troubling the land of Nigeria, the people of Nigeria, troubling families and homes and the society at large”, adding that the administration of the former president failed to develop the country.

She noted: “All you do is fight, fight, fight every President who comes to power after you instead of embracing them as your loving children to be mentored, supported, and guided by you to give us excellent service that will bring comfort to us all in the whole nation.

“He wants to be the only great man standing in Nigeria and Africa. The road to Ota and Abeokuta was the worst during his reign as President and his house is in Ota. He saved money that should have been deployed to turning Nigeria into Dubai for inflation to catch up with us. He is the longest-serving President in Nigeria who should have given us massive, beautiful infrastructure, which successive leaders could have built on with ease.

“He spent 8 years, wanted third term, but was chased out by God and till today, he is still lying that he never wanted a third term. He lies about my health and so he is a pathological liar and a deceiver. He didn’t give us good roads, or constant electricity, best healthcare, or reduced taxes for manufacturing and production.”

Speaking on the issues surrounding their marriage, Taiwo said: “Have you not begged me many times in the past to come back to you? Yet, you query the state of my mental health?

“You loved me very much in the past, to the extent of even beating your first wife in the house because she insulted me. It is still very painful to you that l left you and l am still alive. God has kept me. When l couldn’t cope, I ran out and left your home because you were to pushing me mad.

“By the way can you provide the world the evidence that the one you put in your house now as your ‘mrs’, that you paid any bride price or took her to court to marry? She is simply answering your name because it is convenient for you. How many wives of yours did you marry officially with all marriage ceremonies performed? Please tell the world.”

Obasanjo’s embattled wife, who urged Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu, apologised to the traditional rulers in Oyo State, saying: “I want to beg again for forgiveness from all the Oyo kings, Council of Kings, Yoruba Council Worldwide and entire Yoruba race worldwide.

“Please, l am humbly appealing again, don’t take out vengeance on any of us, my children, myself, or my lineage all because of the neurotic humiliating, deeply hurtful behaviour of Baba Obasanjo.”

