OAU student’s murder: Receptionist jailed 2 years

A high court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, on Wednesday sentenced Adedeji Adesola, the receptionist that received late Timothy Adegoke when he lodged in the Hilton Hotel, Ile-Ife, on November 6, 2021, to two years in prison for altering the receipt issued to the victim.

Adesola was said to have fabricated a receipt as directed by her employer, Rahman Adedoyin, in order to conceal any trace of the victim’s death by the police.

Justice Adepele Ojo, who sentenced Adesola, said the two-year jail term started from the first day she was detained for the crime.

Adesola was arraigned alongside six others on 11 counts bothering on conspiracy, murder, felony, among others.

Adegoke was a postgraduate student at the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife. He left Abuja on November 5, 2021, to sit for his final examination in the university. He lodged at the Hilton Hotel belonging to Adedoyin, where he was allegedly killed. He was declared missing on November 7, 2021, after his classmates discovered that he did not show up in class at the Moro Distance Learning Centre of the university.

Also, police investigation revealed that he had told his family of his plan to check into the Hilton Hotels in Ile-Ife where he usually stayed whenever he arrived in Ife. Investigation further revealed that a white Hilux van was used to carry his corpse by the son of the owner of the hotel, Raheem Adedoyin.

Adedoyin’s son is the managing director of the hotel and reportedly supervised the dumping of Adegoke’s body in a shallow grave along a highway before it was recovered by the police.

Before Adesola’s sentencing, Adedoyin and two other staff of the hotel were sentenced to death by hanging by the same court on Tuesday. (NAN)

