NUT opposes petrol subsidy removal

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) says it opposes the planned removal of petroleum subsidy.

NUP President Titus Amba, stated this in Abuja yesterday at the union’s 2023 Solemn Assembly.

He called for scrutiny of the implementation of the subsidy regime “with the aim of ridding the system of corruption.”

The Federal Government had said it would stop the payment of petrol subsidy by the end of June having made provisions of N3.36trn for it to cover the first six months of this year.

But the NUT’s president yesterday said the consequences of high price of petroleum products had triggered inflation to the disadvantage of all wage earners in the country.

Amba also said the union would take on states that had refused to implement the N30, 000 minimum wage for teachers.

He said: “We’ve increasingly engaged our state government on the issues of N30,000 minimum wage and the consequential adjustments, and have filed trade disputes with the registrar of trade unions against some non-cooperative states governments.”

He said Kaduna State only implemented the N30,000 minimum wage for secondary school teachers leaving out while the primary school teachers.

He said the numerous security challenges, with different attacks on schools and communities, had led to the death of teachers and students as well as the destruction of schools.

He urged the governments at all levels and other stakeholders to protect schools and the education workers.