City News

FCT NUT chair losses wife

The wife of the FCT Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), Comrade Stephen Knabayi, Mrs Christiana Stephen Knabayi, is dead.

A family member of the deceased, Ayuba James, who confirmed the death through telephone to our reporter, said Mrs Knabayi died on Sunday around 11pm at the National Hospital.

He said, “She was on admission at the National Hospital since last week, until around 11am on Sunday when she passed on.”

He further said that the late Mrs Knabayi was a nurse with a private clinic in Kuje Area Council of the FCT, adding that her remains had been deposited at the mortuary while arrangements were ongoing for burial.

 

