NURTW President, Baruwa Speaks on Police Invitation, Sues For Peace

The President of National Union Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Prof. Tajudeen Ibikunle Baruwa, has enjoined members of the union to remain law abiding and eschew conduct capable of leading to disturbance of public peace in their domain.

Baruwa gave the charge while addressing journalists on Wednesday in Abuja over the misunderstanding that occurred between the leadership of the union and a group of persons over the weekend which led to the deployment of the police to safeguard the Secretariat.

The police had on Friday August 11, 2023 invited and detained Baruwa and former Lagos State chairman of the, Tajudeen Agbede, following plans by some groups to stage a protest at the National Secretariat of the union located at Garki 2 Abuja.

He called on members at the state levels to be law abiding and go about their normal businesses without any molestation adding that the union is working toward resolving the issue in question.

He said the union has remained peaceful over the years and would not allow anything to truncate and jeopardize its track record and successes.

The National President also commended the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) under the leadership of Comrade Joe Ajaero for their quick intervention during the crisis.

According to the President ” We want to use this medium to express our appreciation to the Nigerian Labour Congress ( NLC ), our members at the state councils and branches for their support and intervention on the issue.

” We are calling on our members across the states to be calm, peaceful and law abiding in their daily activities. We want to assure you that the matter is being addressed and it will soon be resolved ”

He said he has regained his freedom and is no longer in police custody just as he cautioned members against making inflammatory statements capable of undermining the union.

He therefore urged the state chairmen and members to place the interest of the union above their personal interest and work together as a team to uplift the union.

