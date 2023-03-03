NUPRC probes explosion in Rivers community

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) says it has launched an investigation into an explosion near a pipeline in Rumuekpe Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State on Thursday night.

In a statement on Friday, the commission’s Chief Executive, Engr. Gbenga Komolafe, said the NUPRC in line with its statutory regulatory oversight of upstream petroleum operations in the Nigerian oil and gas industry had commenced investigations into the incident in conjunction with relevant stakeholders and would provide updates appropriately.

NUPRC noted that although there were speculations about the level of casualties, the it cannot confirm any until after investigations.

“However, we will take necessary measures to ensure that all safety and environmental measures in line with global best practices to safeguard lives and the environment are put in place,” it added.