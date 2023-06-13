Nuggets clinch first NBA title with win over Miami Heat

The Denver Nuggets outlasted the Miami Heat 94-89 in an ugly, frantic Game Five to clinch their first NBA title. Nikola Jokic – who became…

Nikola Jokic – who became the first player in history to lead the league in points (600), rebounds (269) and assists (190) in a single postseason – bailed out his teammates with 28 points and 16 rebounds on a night when nothing else seemed to work.

The Serbian international won the Bill Russell trophy as the NBA Finals MVP – an award that certainly has more meaning to him than the two overall MVPs he won in 2021 and ‘22.

