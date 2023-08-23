NSF 2024: Ogun para-powerlifters get 17 wheelchairs

Ahead of next year’s National Sports Festival, the Ogun State para-power lifters have received a donation of 17 specialised wheelchairs from the Church of Jesus…

Ahead of next year’s National Sports Festival, the Ogun State para-power lifters have received a donation of 17 specialised wheelchairs from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

The State Deputy Governor, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, received the training equipment on behalf of the athletes from an arm of the church, Latter Day Charities, LDS in Abeokuta, the State capital.

Speaking at the occasion, the LDS representative and Regional Manager, Welfare and Self-Reliance Services, Nigeria, Charles Adebayo, said the church embarked on the project, out of its resolve to help humanity as well as the athletes to perform to the best of their abilities.

He added that the specialised wheelchairs were imported and it cost the church thousands of dollars.

Adebayo assured that the church will continue to support the State government in all sectors.

“The donation of the specialised wheelchairs is borne out of our service to humanity and to help the physically challenged athletes.

“These are not ordinary wheelchairs. It costs four times as much as normal wheelchairs. Without sounding immodest, it can’t be found in an open market in Nigeria and it is only used by physically challenged athletes.

“It took us a long time to bring it in and clear it from the customs. We are very happy to be doing this,” he said.

The State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Noimot Salako-Oyedele who was represented at the occasion by the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Dapo Abiodun on Boundary Matters, Bukola Ahmed, appreciated the church for the donation.

The Chairman of State Para Powerlifting Association, Deacon Gbolahan Eweje, expressed his gratitude over the donation and said the new equipment will spur the athletes to do well in forthcoming NSF.

