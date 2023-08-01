NSF 2024: Abiodun inaugurates LOC, demands ‘befitting, world-class festival’

Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun yesterday inaugurated a 16-man Local Organising Committee (LOC) chaired by Bukola Olopade, ahead of the 2024 National Sports Festival (NSF) to be held in the state.

Abiodun inaugurated the committee at the Governor’s Office, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, and called on members of the LOC to deliver on what he called a historic assignment.

The governor said the state is not only committed to hosting a befitting and world-class festival, but to also surpassing achievements the state recorded during the NSF 2006 christened Gateway Games.

To achieve this, he said his government had scouted for the LOC members, who he described as “eminent and distinguished Nigerians who have made their marks in sports.”

Abiodun added that apart from the state’s commitment to host and win NSF 2024, the festival would also showcase the talent, culture and potential of the state to the world.

“I hereby congratulate members of the LOC and encourage each of you to embrace this responsibility with utmost alacrity and deep sense of purpose.

“Your attention to detail, effective planning, and seamless execution will be the magic of this assignment.

“Let us work to get her in unison to optimally achieve this great feat, which is our collective desire,” the governor said.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the inauguration, Olopade who was Commissioner for Youth and Sports in the state, said “The articulate and meticulous way Governor Dapo Abiodun has picked this committee speaks volume, it shows seriousness ab initio, it shows that the determination by Ogun State government to give what will be the best festival ever from the beginning.

