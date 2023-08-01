The coup d’état surge after years of relative calm

It is indeed disheartening to witness the recurring cycles of coup d’état in some African countries. From January 1, 2020, through December 2022, there were…

It is indeed disheartening to witness the recurring cycles of coup d’état in some African countries. From January 1, 2020, through December 2022, there were a dozen coup attempts on the continent. The recent coup in the Republic of Niger makes it the sixth military coup in the sub-region since 2020 following earlier coup d’etat in Burkina Faso, Chad, Guinea, Mali and Niger

These events not only undermine the progress made by the continent but also perpetuate a negative perception of Africa as a whole.

While it is important to acknowledge that internal and external factors contribute to these situations, it is vital to hold accountable those responsible for orchestrating such disruptions.

Masterminding chaos and coup d’état in African countries is a grave betrayal to the citizens who aspire for peace, stability, and development.

To address this issue, African leaders, regional organisations, and the international community have a collective responsibility to condemn and take action against those who perpetrate these acts.

This includes imposing sanctions, diplomatic pressure, and supporting peacekeeping efforts. African countries must also focus on strengthening democratic institutions, promoting good governance, and fostering meaningful socio-economic development to address the root causes of instability.

Furthermore, civil society organisations, media platforms, and individuals have a crucial role in raising awareness about these issues, advocating peace, and holding those in power accountable. It is important to shed light on the negative impact of coups and chaos while highlighting successful examples of peaceful transitions and democratic consolidation in Africa.

Ultimately, the resolution of these challenges lies in a collective effort to prioritize peace, stability, and governance on the continent. African countries must work together to safeguard democratic principles, address grievances, and promote inclusive societies. Only by doing so can we break the cycle of chaos, and ensure a better future for all Africans.

Finally, it is indeed a big shame to Africa that in the era of technological revolution, we are busy fighting each other and plotting coup d’état which causes chaos, and instability in African countries.

Kassim Muhammad Ibrahim wrote from Abuja

