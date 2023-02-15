NSCIA urges donations to Turkey, Syria earthquake victims

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of its President General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, yesterday…

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) under the leadership of its President General and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, yesterday sought donations in aid of the victims of the recent earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

NSCIA Secretary-General, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, in a statement, said the council passionately appealed to well-meaning Nigerians, most especially members of the ummah, to donate generously in cash and kind to the victims of the devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in South Turkey and North Syria which occurred on February 6 causing monumental destruction of lives and property.

“Cash donations can be made into the two approved bank accounts hereunder while receipts or evidence of payment can be sent to the NSCIA via mesh@nscia.com.ng for record purposes.

“Domiciliary Account (USD) Name: Turkish Embassy-Humanitarian Assist Account Number: 5072131687 Bank: Zenith Bank.

Mobile app launched to combat fake news

UNICEF, Kashere varsity counter fake news

“Naira Account Name: Turkish Embassy Abuja -Humanitarian Assistance ACC (NGN) Account Number: 1228160057; Bank: Zenith Bank,” he said.

He said items most urgently needed included tents for winter use, gas heaters, blankets, sleeping bags, portable toilets-baths, and generators.

He added that in-kind donations of the above needed items could be delivered to Abuja at No. 46, Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja, FCT; ARMADA International Limited, No. 8, Solomon Agbontan Road (Aerodrome Road), Apapa, Lagos; and Kano at Centre for Islamic Civilisation and Interfaith Dialogue (CICID), Bayero University, Kano.

He said, “Kindly place your items in clear bags and provide an itemized list of the contents in the bag. A copy of the list can be sent to the NSCIA via mesh@nscia.com.ng for record purposes,” he stated.