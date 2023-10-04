NSCDC trains 280 personnel in arms handling, warns against ‘accidental discharge’

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), FCT Command, Olusola Odumosu, has warned personnel of the corps against ‘accidental discharge’. He…

The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), FCT Command, Olusola Odumosu, has warned personnel of the corps against ‘accidental discharge’.

He gave the warning at the opening ceremony of a three-day training exercise for the arms squad unit of the Command in Abuja on Wednesday.

“We will not condone any trigger-happy personnel. We frown against any intimidation and harassment of members of the public.

“While being civil in the discharge of your duty, also be firm against criminally minded people,” he said.

Odumosu also charged them to be diligent in their duty and be professional in arms handling, adding that the Corps would punish any trigger-happy personnel reported.

According to him, 280 personnel drawn from area commands, divisional offices and several units of the command were being trained on the latest techniques in arms handling.

He said they would be deployed to strategic locations in the FCT after their training exercise, maintaining that the Corps would not accept failure.

Odumosu said the Corps had arrested 85 suspects caught vandalising government’s properties across the FCT in the last two months, adding that manhole theft had reduced drastically within the same period.

He said the feat was a result of all-round patrol in the capital city, assuring that the Corps would not relent until all vandals had been kicked out of the FCT.

Speaking earlier, the Unit Commandant of the Command, John Stephen, said the corps had come up with new strategies to counter the dynamic security challenges in the FCT, adding that the training exercise was one of the ways of imbibing the new strategies into the personnel on the field.

