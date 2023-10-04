BREAKING: Naira Marley, Sam Larry arraigned as Police declare suspect wanted over Mohbad

The police have arraigned music star, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, and his ally Balogun Eletu, better known as Sam Larry, over the…

The police have arraigned music star, Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley, and his ally Balogun Eletu, better known as Sam Larry, over the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, aka Mohbad.

Mohbad died on September 12, 2023, in Lagos, and was buried the next day.

However, many had accused the duo of having a hand in his death, an allegation that they denied.

Mohbad left Marlian Records, owned by Naira Marley on a controversial note last year, but his relationship with his former boss, remained strained after then.

The police had invited Nairam Marley and Sam Larry and arraigned them before a Magistrate’s Court in Yaba, Lagos, on Wednesday.

The court granted an the police request to have them in custody for investigation.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Police Command has declared Owodunni Ibrahim, also known as Primeboy wanted, over his failure to honour invitation regarding the death of Mohbad.

SP Benjamin Hundeyin, Police Public Relations Officer in Lagos, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

“Following his failure to honour police invitation successfully sent to him since the commencement of investigation into the circumstances leading to the death of Mr Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad, the Lagos State Police Command hereby declares wanted Owodunni Ibrahim aka Primeboy.

“Ibrahim is approximately 1.64-m tall, male, dark-complexioned with tribal marks and Yoruba by tribe. His last known address is 3rd Power, Oke Eletu, Ikorodu.

“If seen, contact the nearest police station or call 0803 688 5727. The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Idowu Owohunwa, hereby offers a handsome reward of N1,000,000 (One Million Naira Only) to anyone with useful information leading to his arrest,” the statement read.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...