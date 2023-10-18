NSCDC seals Private Guard Companies in FCT for ‘threatening national security’

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Wednesday, sealed three Private Guard Companies (PGCs) for non-registration and non-renewal of licenses. Ochacho Security and…

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Wednesday, sealed three Private Guard Companies (PGCs) for non-registration and non-renewal of licenses.

Ochacho Security and Justigo Security and Allied Services were sealed for non-renewal of license and Maco Security Services was sealed for not registering with the agency as stipulated by the law.

The NSCDC also arrested some guards of the sealed PGCs.

The FCT Commandant, NSCDC, Olusola Odumosu, who supervised the monitoring exercise in the FCT, said the Corps would not allow any unregistered PGC and those with expired licenses to operate, saying it was a threat to national security.

“We are sealing these three Private Guard Companies for threatening internal and national security, failure to renew license when due, refusal to be subjected to licensing authority, employing guards without approval, and failure to register as a private guard company,” Odumosu noted.

The commandant noted that the monitoring and enforcement exercise on PGCs in the FCT would be sustained, adding that: “We are sanitising the private guard industry.

“It is about internal security. The country is facing many security challenges and that is why the corps must be on its toes. If we compromise internal security, one is indirectly compromising national security.

“We will not allow quacks to take over the business of security in this country.”

He however assured that the business premises would be unsealed when the owners fulfil all the necessary requirements.

