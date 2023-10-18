✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Chad’s defence minister resigns after leaked sex tape

Chad’s defence minister and the government’s general secretary resigned on Wednesday after two separate sex tapes purporting to show the men were shared widely on…

Chad’s defence minister and the government’s general secretary resigned on Wednesday after two separate sex tapes purporting to show the men were shared widely on social media.

The spokseman to Kebzabo’s in a statement without giving further details said the Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo accepted the resignations of defence minister, Daoud Brahim, and the government’s general secretary, Haliki Choua Mahamat.

The videos, which were circulated on Sunday and Monday, purportedly showed the men engaging in intimate acts with other people.

Reuters could not independently verify the material and was not immediately able to reach either man for comment.

Sex scandals are rare in Chad, a mostly Muslim country with conservative social morals. (Reuters/NAN).

