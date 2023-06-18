NSCDC officer, NYSC member fight over food

An officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC) and a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) yesterday engaged in fisticuffs over…

An officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence (NSCDC) and a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) yesterday engaged in fisticuffs over food at an event in Abuja.

The event organised by the Department of Parks and Recreation, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), was to mark the 2023 World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought and to flag off the annual tree planting campaign.

Our correspondent reports that if not for the quick intervention of some of the guests, including journalists who were still at the venue, the fight would have escalated, as the other corps members were prepared to join their colleague in fighting the NSCDC officer.

The event, held at the office of the Department located within the military protected area of Asokoro, was packed full with guests, many of whom went home angrily because staff of the department hoarded the food and drinks meant to entertain guests.

The fight ensued when a NSCDC officer, in uniform, attempted to forcefully collect a bag containing packs of rice and drinks from a male youth corps member.

The corps member, who pleaded anonymity, said he tried to explain to the officer that the food packs were meant for his colleagues who were officially invited for the event, but he refused to listen.

“One of the staff called me to go and carry food, so I saw the bag and carried it, but three Civil Defence Officers just came and hijacked the bag from me. I asked them why were they dragging the bag from me because I was made to understand that it’s for NYSC members.

“Before I knew what was happening, one of the NSCDC officers started warning me to be careful and I said ‘is it because of food that you are pointing at me telling me to take time?’

“I told him to take time too, and he said he will beat me, but I told him that he can’t beat me. Before I knew what was happening, he started hitting me, so we started fighting.”

One of the civil defence officers said “It is wrong for this young man, who calls himself a NYSC member, to be dragging food with one of our men. My concern is not even the food but how he was fighting with a uniformed person. I am angry with some of our men who were looking at the whole thing instead of manhandling the guy.”

