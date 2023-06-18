Emefiele’s arrest: SSS cries out over image-tarnishing plot

The State Security Service, on Saturday evening raised the alarm that some “subversive elements” had concluded arrangements to tarnish the image of the secret police…

The State Security Service, on Saturday evening raised the alarm that some “subversive elements” had concluded arrangements to tarnish the image of the secret police over the arrest of the suspended governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele.

It explained that such groups intend to gather at different locations in the country’s capital and Lagos next week by carrying placards depicting the service and government in bad light, as well as calling for the immediate release of Emefiele.

The spokesman of the secret police, Peter Afunanya, in a statement, warned the groups plotting against the service and government to desist forthwith, saying the arrowheads were already under the radar of the security forces.

He threatened that the secret would arrest the arrowheads immediately such plans are carried out, adding that the service had granted the family of Emefiele, medical officials and appropriate persons access to him.

Afunanya stated, “The Service is, therefore, aware of a cheap propaganda aimed at de-motivating and distracting it from professionally executing the onerous responsibilities assigned to it.”

