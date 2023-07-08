NSCDC arrests 12 marketers for reopening sealed petrol stations

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 12 petroleum marketers in Kogi State for allegedly removing the closure seal of Nigeria Mainstream…

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested 12 petroleum marketers in Kogi State for allegedly removing the closure seal of Nigeria Mainstream Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, (NMDPRA) and embarked on the sale of the product.

In the month of June, the NMDPRA in Kogi sealed 50 out of 90 fuel stations operating in the state over offenses ranging from expired licenses and under-dispensing of product, among others.

The Kogi Command of the NSCDC in collaboration with the surveillance team of NMDPRA made the arrest across the state yesterday when they went to check the activities of some petroleum marketers whose filling stations were sealed by the agency.

Spokesperson of the NSCDC, Alex Agiri, said the suspected petroleum marketers were arrested in Lokoja, Idah, Ankpa, Anyingba and Ajaokuta.

“It’s against the rule that a marketer will remove the closure seal when a filling station is found wanting; that is a grievous offence,” Agiri said.

State Coordinator of NMDPRA, Engr. Ogbe Orits Godwin, said his surveillance team has been subjected to consistent harassment from some marketers who have violated the law of dispensing petrol products.

He added that the arrested marketers who were caught tampering with NMDPRA seals will be sanctioned for such infractions, including paying a fine to the federation account or risk jail term as enshrined in the law.

