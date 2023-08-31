NSA lobbies UN over containment of terrorism in Nigeria

The National Security Adviser, Mal. Nuhu Ribadu, has lobbied the United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism (UNOCT) with a view to containing current security challenges…

The National Security Adviser, Mal. Nuhu Ribadu, has lobbied the United Nations Office of Counter Terrorism (UNOCT) with a view to containing current security challenges in the country.

Ribadu, therefore, signed two Memoranda of Understanding with the United Nations in furtherance of Nigeria’s joint efforts with the international community in combating the global menace of terrorism.

The NSA was represented during the signing by the National Coordinator, National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC), Rear Admiral YEM Musa (rtd).

Speaking before sealing the formal documents, he said terrorism still remains one of the most complex challenges to the peace, security, and stability of nations around the world.

According to a statement by Zakari Mijinyawa, the Head of Strategic Communications, Office of the National Security Adviser, Ribadu noted that the two documents signaled a momentous milestone in cementing Nigeria’s partnership with UNOCT towards enhanced collective counter-terrorism efforts.

On his part, the UN Under-Secretary-General, Office of Counter-Terrorism, Vladimir Voronkov, said the documents envisaged further cooperation in various areas, including countering terrorist travel, financing of terrorism, border and maritime security, and delivery of counter-terrorism training in Nigeria.

Mijinyawa said that the heads of key implementing Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) also attended the signing ceremony and have been urged to key in.

