2,484 sacked Benue workers demand reinstatement

At least 2,484 workers in Benue State sacked by Governor Hyacinth Alia on assumption have demanded their reinstatement within 30 days in order to avert a legal action.

The sacked workers made the request in a ‘Notice of Demand’ letter to the Secretary to the Benue State government through their counsel S. E Irabor.

They contended that they were lawfully employed by the state government between December, 2022 and March, 2023 and were issued employment letters to that effect, adding that they carried out their schedule of duties without hindrance or queries.

Also, the sacked workers demanded for the payment of their salaries and allowances, emphasising that their employment followed due process.

The affected workers have expressed the hope that the Benue State government would grant their demand for reinstatement and not let the matter drag to the court.

Meanwhile, Alia had a few days after assumption of office sacked all civil servants who were employed between May 2022 and March 2023 while he also reversed all promotions including those of permanent secretaries done within the same period.

The governor, during a recent chat with journalists in Makurdi, maintained that the employment of those sacked workers did not follow due process.

