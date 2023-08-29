NPL board, clubs hold AGM, draws today in Abuja

The Nigeria Premier Football League board will today hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) ahead of the 2023/24 NPFL season, which will pave the way…

The Nigeria Premier Football League board will today hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) ahead of the 2023/24 NPFL season, which will pave the way for the unveiling of the season’s fixture draws.

This AGM marks the first under the leadership of Hon Gbenga Elegbeleye, who became the Chairman of the NPL Board after leading the Interim Management Committee (IMC) and implementing significant reforms in the league.

“We are looking forward to a cordial but productive AGM where we will share our vision to make the league commercially attractive and increase revenue for our clubs to build competitive squads and improve infrastructure,” Elegbeleye told NPFL Media.

He said that the League has set off on good footing with the planned live broadcast streaming of matches, adding, “In the coming days, we will share the good news coming from this commercial initiative.”

After the AGM, the draw for the full fixtures will be conducted at 5 pm and Football icons are expected to grace the event at the Hotel Sandralia in Jabi, Abuja.

All 20 clubs arrived in Abuja yesterday and have expressed their preparedness for the new season.

“You must have noticed that we have been participating in several pre-season tournaments and friendly games to prime our squad for the new season,” the Club Owners Association Secretary, Godwin Enakhena was quoted to have said last week.

The 2023/2024 NPFL season is expected to kick off as planned on the weekend of September 9 on a 38-match course as against the abridged version held last season.

