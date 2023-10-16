Northern leaders raise over N2bn for reconstruction of Zaria collapsed mosque

Prominent northern elite Sunday raised over N2bn for the purpose of reconstructing the popular Zaria Central Mosque in Kaduna State. Daily Trust had reported how…

Prominent northern elite Sunday raised over N2bn for the purpose of reconstructing the popular Zaria Central Mosque in Kaduna State.

Daily Trust had reported how no fewer than six people died while over 10 others sustained varying degrees of injuries when a section of the Mosque collapsed on August 11.

Two months after the incident, prominent northern leaders set up a committee to raise funds for its reconstruction.

Among prominent leaders at the well-attended fundraising event held in Abuja included the Emir of Zazzau, Ahmed Nuhu Bamali; Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani; and Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

They also included former Vice President Namadi Sambo; former governors of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai and Ramalan Yero; Etsu Nupe, Alh. Yahaya Abubakar, and the Minister of Police Affairs, Ibrahim Gaidam.

Our correspondent who was at the launching reports that the founder and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, was the chief launcher while Fidelity Bank also sent its representatives.

A tally put together by Daily Trust showed that over N2bn was generated during the event while the reconstruction committee also appealed to other well-meaning Nigerians to join the cause of Allah by donating towards the Mosque’s quick completion.

