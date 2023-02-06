Northern elders to Buhari: Be wary of influence peddlers

A socio-political organisation, the Northern Elders Council (NEC), has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to handle situations leading to the general elections with caution in order…

A socio-political organisation, the Northern Elders Council (NEC), has charged President Muhammadu Buhari to handle situations leading to the general elections with caution in order to ensure a rancour-free and transparent exercise.

NEC, led by Mallam Tanko Yakasai, warned against the activities of those it described as non-state actors within the corridors of power whose intents were not just to feather their nests but to use closeness to leadership to generate chaos and derail the electoral process for their selfish gains.

In a statement at the weekend in Abuja, NEC asked the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to be wary of such elements.

The group, which said it stuck with the position of its leader, Mallam Yakasai, who had weeks ago expressed support for the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, added that it would be making more policy statements on the state of the nation in the coming days after its next congress.

In a statement, Mallam Yakasai, said, “NEC, at all times, will not shy away from its commitment to peace, unity and stability of Nigeria.”

He added that the group had taken stock of developments in the nation’s political space and would be joining forces with progressive elements to ensure Nigerians did not get it wrong at the coming polls.