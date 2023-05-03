Buhari to journalists: I’ve protected your rights

President Muhammadu Buhari says the rights of Nigerian journalists have been protected and upheld in the past eight years. He said this Tuesday while rejoicing…

He said this Tuesday while rejoicing with the media on the occasion of the World Press Freedom Day themed ‘Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of Expression as a Driver for all Other Human Rights’.

He said: “We’ve kept the faith. We’ve ensured that Nigerian journalists have had unfettered freedom to practice their art, and on this occasion of World Press Freedom Day, we recommit to that resolution, even as we wind down in office.”

On this year’s celebration which marked 30 years since the United Nations General Assembly’s decision proclaiming an international day for press freedom, Buhari said the landmark was a tribute to media professionals who risked their lives to keep society informed and educated.

He charges media professionals to continue to be patriotic, work for the cohesion of the country and exercise their freedom with a high deal of responsibility.