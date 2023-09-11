Northern coalition demands prosecution of Gulak’s killers in 7 days

Allies of Late Ahmed Gulak, the former special adviser (political) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Sunday, called on the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, to…

Allies of Late Ahmed Gulak, the former special adviser (political) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Sunday, called on the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, to initiate a legal process for the prosecution of the suspected killers of the deceased in seven days.

It would be recalled that Gulak, a former chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), who was shot dead by gunmen while returning to Abuja from Owerri, Imo State capital on May 30, 2021, was the chairman of the APC committee that conducted the primaries for Imo governorship election.

Daily Trust reports that the police arrested a suspect, Anosike Chimobi, linked to his death a year later. The suspect, who claimed to be a commercial bus driver, said some gunmen forced him to drive them to where Gulak was in Owerri.

But the late Gulak’s allies under the aegis of the Coalition of Northern Socio-cultural Organizations tagged, Justice for Ahmed Gulak Movement (JAGUM), said the silence of the Imo State governor in prosecuting the culprits would no longer tolerated.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, the National Coordinator of JAGUM, Hajiya Zira Kwada Gulak, said the organisation was shocked and disappointed about Uzodinma’s lukewarm attitude towards the arraignment of the suspects in court with immediate effect.

Hajiya Zira noted that Uzodinma, as a close friend and beneficiary of the political machinery of Gulak, should have been at the forefront of the struggle to make the arrested suspects face the full wrath of the law in the court.

She added that after the expiration of a seven-day ultimatum, they would have no option but to approach the court to compel the governor to do so.

