North deserves Senate presidency – Yari

A former governor of Zamfara State and Senator-elect, Abdulaziz Yari, has said the North which is the highest contributor of votes to the victory of the APC in the February 25 presidential elections should produce the next president of the senate.

He said this Sunday after an audience with President Muhammadu Buhari at his official residence at the State House, Abuja.

Yari, who is among senators-elect vying for the senate presidency, urged the ruling APC to “reward performance” and not consider ethnicity or religion when zoning key offices in the 10th national assembly.

“I am advising the party, that they should reward performance, not religion because religion is not in the constitution of Nigeria and it is not in our manifesto and our constitution.

“Everyone knows the role that we played; despite the fact that other people are thinking we have our own. But we voted on the party line which gave the APC leeway to grab the presidency again.

He said the 10th assembly is a completely different assembly from the fourth, fifth, sixth, seventh, eighth, and ninth, adding: “Usually, any party that has majority has the majority with two thirds most of the time. But our own case is completely different,” he said.