150 kids dewormed, 100 women get free medical tests in FCT council

Hajiya Samira Yashi, the Special Adviser on Women Affairs to the chairman of Gwagwalada Area Council of the FCT, Alhaji Abubakar Jibrin Giri, has flagged off free medical tests for women and deworming of 150 children in the area.

Speaking during the exercise, which was held at Anguwar Dodo primary healthcare centre on Saturday, Yashi said it was in collaboration with the Business and Professional Women International Satellite chapter in Abuja.

She said the aim was to assist the less privileged, especially those with health challenges.

She said about 100 women would benefit from the free medical tests, while 150 children would be dewormed during the exercise, promising to extend the gesture to all 10 wards of the council.

Yashi also used the occasion to empower 52 women who are petty traders in the area.

She commended the chairman of the council, Alhaji Abubakar Jibrin Giri, for his support of the exercise.

Also speaking, the FCT chapter president of Business And Professional Women International Satellite, Dr Olubukola Dosunmu, said the free medical outreach was for women and children.

She said malnutrition screening was also carried out for about 50 children, by checking their heights and weights, adding that tests for diabetes and other ailments were carried out on 100 women in the area.