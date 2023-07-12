Nollywood Actress Cynthia Okereke dies at 63

The Nigerian movie industry has been thrown into a state of mourning as veteran Nollywood actress, Cynthia Okereke has died at the age of 63.…

The Nigerian movie industry has been thrown into a state of mourning as veteran Nollywood actress, Cynthia Okereke has died at the age of 63. It was gathered that the actress died on Tuesday night. However, the cause of her death is unknown.

Last year the actress made major headlines as she was kidnapped in Enugu alongside fellow actor Clemson Cornel, but they were later released unhurt by the kidnappers days after they were declared missing.

Her death was announced by her colleague, Joseph Okechukwu, in a post on his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday. While sharing a photo of the actress, he tweeted, “REST IN PEACE, Nwanyi oma. I’m shattered beyond words. The fact that I was about to pay for your flight ticket to come to finish what we started only to hear you went to be with Lord just last night is one of the toughest things I’ve ever had to deal with in recent times.

“I pray I’m able to recover from this shock. Life is really just a mist. One minute you have it, the next you don’t. For the more than 20 years that I’ve known you, you’ve been such an amazing, decent and lovely soul to be around. I never imagined you’d exit so unceremoniously. Words fail me. Sleep on, Cynthia. May your gentle soul rest on till we meet again in glory.”

Cynthia Nkiru Okereke was a famous Nollywood actress, television personality, entrepreneur and philanthropist. She was born on 20th April 1960 in Enugu State in the southeastern part of Nigeria.

