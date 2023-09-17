Nigeria’s identity database faces emerging technology threats – NIMC

The national identity database housing the data of more than 100million Nigerians now faces threats from emerging technologies, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has…

The national identity database housing the data of more than 100million Nigerians now faces threats from emerging technologies, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has said.

NIMC’s acting director-general, Abisoye Coker-Odusote, an engineer, who disclosed this during the 5th National Identity Day celebration in Abuja yesterday, said Nigeria must remain vigilant in safeguarding the integrity and security of her identity systems.

“In the face of emerging technologies and evolving threats, we must remain vigilant in safeguarding the integrity and security of identity systems.

“While embracing digital transformation, we must prioritise the principles of privacy and data protection. Above all, we must be inclusive, leaving no one behind as we endeavour to provide identity solutions for all,” she said.

Reaffirming the agency’s unswerving commitment to the cause of identity management, the NIMC boss urged members of staff to labour diligently to fortify the bonds of trust between citizens and their governments.

She said, “Let us harness the potential of identity to propel economic development, foster social inclusion and champion justice and human rights.”

Coker-Odusote said Nigeria’s journey towards a robust Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) was a sign of its commitment to harnessing the power of digital technology for the betterment of its citizens, especially in the provision of social services.

In his address at the event, the Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, said the harmonisation and management of national identity was a major means of mitigating and controlling crime, as well as national development.

