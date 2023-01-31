‘No state has 50% qualified teachers’

A former Governor of Niger State,Dr Babangida Muazu Aliyu, has decried the deterioration of the education sector in the country, especially in the North, saying…

A former Governor of Niger State,Dr Babangida Muazu Aliyu, has decried the deterioration of the education sector in the country, especially in the North, saying no state has up to 50 per cent of qualified teachers.

He said there were virtually non-qualified teachers, thereby making the teaching environment and classes overcrowded in which pupils sat on bare ground.

Dr Aliyu stated this during a special fund raising for the annual conference on education development organised by JIBWIS in Abuja on Sunday.

Speaking as the guest speaker, he said, “Many states do not pay teachers’ salary: some owe them for one year, some six months. How much is the salary of a teacher that you will deprive him of that little thing and you expect him to teach your children well? No! You are wasting your time.”

He thanked JIBWIS for its efforts towards education development, while calling on other movements to contribute in such initiatives.

On his part, the National Chairman of the Council of Ulama in JIBWIS, Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, called on well to do Muslims to contribute to the development of education in the country.

He noted that JBIWIS had been running over 6,000 schools with more than seven million students across the country, hence the need for financial support to continue administering the schools.