Another container crushes 2, injures 4 in Lagos

Two people were killed and four others injured in another incident involving a container truck Tuesday in Lagos State. The injured are two pregnant women and two children.

The accident which occurred around 12pm at Ikotun involved a loaded container truck with registration number, JJJ 125, and four tricycles.

The accident happened 48 hours after nine people were crushed by a container on Sunday when it fell off a truck onto a passenger bus at Ojuelegba, Lagos.

Operatives of the State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) who rescued the victims confirmed that the driver of one of the tricycles and a passenger died instantly.

It was gathered that the rescued victims were handed over to policemen from the Ikotun Police Station who took them to the hospital.

The spokesperson of LASTMA, Adebayo Taofiq, said preliminary investigation revealed that the container truck suffered a brake failure.

He quoted the General Manager of LASTMA, Mr Bolaji Oreagba, as warning tanker owners and drivers to always ensure that their trucks were properly checked and in good condition before embarking on any journey.

Meanwhile, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has bemoaned the Ojuelegba incident, urging the state government to formulate a sustainable and enforceable policy that would regulate the operation and movement of tankers and lorries on major roads.

Chairman of Lagos chapter of MURIC, Dr Busari Muhammad Jamiu, in a statement, said the Ojuelegba incident was not the first, as Lagosians did witness myriads of tanker explosions and the falling of containers on road users.

The statement reads in part: “There must be a framework on how, where and when these trucks and lorries are loaded, parked and moved around in Lagos to avert incessant loss of lives and property of Lagosians. A stitch in time saves nine. Therefore, LASG must not wait until such a tragedy is recorded again before taking a proactive step. The time to act is now!”