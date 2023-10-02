No safe haven for tax evaders in Borno – Official

The Borno State Internal Revenue Service (BO-iRS) said it has initiated policies that will expose tax evaders in the state. Board secretary of BO-iRS, Barr…

The Borno State Internal Revenue Service (BO-iRS) said it has initiated policies that will expose tax evaders in the state.

Board secretary of BO-iRS, Barr Ardo Buba (Esq), disclosed this in an interview with Daily Trust in Maiduguri Sunday.

“There is no hiding place for tax evaders in the state because the law will catch up with them. We have offices in local government areas like Biu, Bama, Monguno and others.

“All we need to do is request information about any individual or company and we will get them. We won’t allow people and companies to operate without paying their taxes,” he said.

