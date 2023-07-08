‘No death painful as losing one’s child’, May Edochie breaks silence

The first wife of Yul Edochie, the popular Nollywood actor, May, has finally broken the silence on the death of her son, Kambiichukwu. May and…

The first wife of Yul Edochie, the popular Nollywood actor, May, has finally broken the silence on the death of her son, Kambiichukwu.

May and Yul lost their 16-year-old three months ago. He passed on after he slumped while playing football in school.

May, who has been silent over the passing of her child, took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of herself with all her kids and penned an emotional piece to mourn Kambiichukwu.

She wrote: “Words are not enough to express our gratitude to you all. In all of these ordeals, we believe that this immeasurable loss is heaven’s gain.

“When you lose a husband, you are called a widow…You lose a wife, a widower…You lose a father, fatherless…You lose a mother, motherless…You lose both parents, an orphan…You lose a sibling, a “forgotten mourner”…

“Other than vilomah which means “against a natural order”, I cannot find an English word for losing a child. I do not think there’s any death as intense and painful as losing one’s child. We are still in inexpressible grief, however, I want you all to know that we are fine by God’s special grace.”

May also thanked all her family members, friends and fans who have stood by her to comfort and offered succour during her trying times.

“Indeed the uncertainty of tomorrow remains a mystery and some occurrences are unforgettable but we just have to find a way to live with them no matter how painful and difficult they are,” she said.

“The incredible love and support from you all my family, friends and well-wishers all around the globe through various means are unimaginable and unconditional. In recent times, we have experienced the most devastating and traumatic circumstances of life but your prayers have kept us going.

“My friends and family have been a great pillar and helped me through the process in the most amazing ways. All the brands I represent have been kind and patient. Life left me in a state of resigning myself to fate with a meaningless and overwhelming feeling, but you, my amazing fans, stood by me even in my absence. This love is “God’s grace” and can only be described as both the wonder and awe of serendipity.”

